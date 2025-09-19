Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 19 (ANI): The India U17 team are set for their second Group B match of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Friday, as they take on Bhutan, as per the official website of the All India Football Association (AIFF).

Fresh from a resounding 6-0 victory over Maldives, the defending champions will look to tighten their grip on the group and move one step closer to the semi-finals.

The India camp is buzzing with confidence after their dominant opening-day display, where five different players got on the scoresheet and the team kept a clean sheet as well. Dallalmuon Gangte's brace was the highlight, while Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, and Aazim Parveez Najar also impressed with well-taken goals. The backline held firm, showing good organisation and composure throughout.

Yet, head coach Bibiano Fernandes remains grounded.

"Happy with the result," he said after the win over Maldives, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"There were moments in the game where Maldives' attack created some chances. So we will have to fix those. And we know stronger teams are coming up in the next round as well. So we have come forward to go back and start working on those," he noted.

His words underline India's intent to keep improving, and the technical staff have been working on tightening the few defensive lapses that emerged during the first outing.

Bhutan, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back after a 0-4 loss to Pakistan. However, as Bibiano warned, they are not to be underestimated.

"Bhutan played very well against Pakistan, despite the loss. They have a talented team and play an attractive style of football. Their counter-attacking ability is particularly strong, and we need to be mindful of that," he said.

India's defenders, who were largely untested against Maldives, may have more work to do against Bhutan's pacey transitions.

With the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals on September 25, India will aim to secure three more points and potentially seal an early passage to the knockout stage. Group B also features Pakistan, who currently sit second behind India, and Maldives. Group A, on the other hand, comprises hosts Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The focus now shifts to maintaining momentum.

"We know that only one match has been played so far, and more important games lie ahead," Fernandes added.

"It's crucial for us to stay grounded, continue working hard, and focus on raising our performance in the second match against Bhutan," he said. (ANI)

