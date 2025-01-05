Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) India lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with a six-wicket loss to Australia on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home.

India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 185

Australia 1st innings: 181 India 2nd innings: 157 all out in 39.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45).

Australia 2nd innings: 162 for 4 in 27 overs (Usman Khawaja 41, Travis Head 34 not out, Beau Webster 39 not out ; Prasidh Krishna 3/65).

