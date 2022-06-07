Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI): Indian men's team midfielder Anirudh Thapa urged his teammates to put in their quality in the team's performance to elevate the overall level as they begin the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Cambodia on Wednesday.

Thapa who was part of the Indian team at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, suggested that the current team has improved a lot in terms of the quality of players since their previous appearance in the continental showpiece and believes they can make the cut to the competition again.

"The team has grown massively, there are many young players in the team with few experienced players as well. The quality has improved in every position and there's a fight every day for the positions in the team," said Thapa in a statement.

"Kolkata is the hub of Indian football so everyone needs to experience that atmosphere that the people create here and when there are 50000 people on the stands it feels pressure and excitement at the same time and it is one of a lifetime moment for a player to play under such a crowd and atmosphere," he added.

Anirudh Thapa recently signed a new contract with Chennaiyin FC for a two-year deal in Indian Super League (ISL).

"I don't think anything has changed for me after signing a new contract, I know what we have in front of us and what responsibilities I hold when I wear the national team jersey so I am already positive about it and it has nothing to do with my CFC contract in the national team," said Thapa. (ANI)

