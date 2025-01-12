Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in the second Women's ODI here on Sunday.

India fielded an unchanged playing XI, while Ireland made two changes with Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire being replaced by Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell.

India won the opening ODI by six wickets.

Teams:

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly(w), Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Alana Dalzell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

