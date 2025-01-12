The fever of T20 cricket is gripping with the ICC T20 tournaments pulling the crowds and even domestic leagues like IPL (Indian Premier League), BBL (Big Bash League), PSL (Pakistan Super League) and BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) are also more successful with the shortest format of the game. Players like Dinesh Karthik, a wicket-keeper batter capable of finishing off the matches is an asset for any team in the T20 matches. Which Team Yuzvendra Chahal is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Spinner Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

While he has been a massive hit in the IPL and the India national cricket team matches, Dinesh Karthik is widely underrated and often overlooked in the auctions. The right-handed batter was the top choice for any side during his early career. But the rise of Cricket across the globe and a number of players filling up the multiple roles in the T20 format made it difficult for many players to find a place in T20 squads.

In 60 T20I matches, the batter scored a half-century and averaged nearly 30. The batter had a healthy 142 strike rate making him an explosive batter in his position. DK scored 22 half-centuries in IPL matches and scored 4842 runs in 232 innings.

Which Team Dinesh Karthik is Part of in SA20 2025?

Dinesh Karthik retired from the IPL shocking the world. But the star decided to play in the South Africa T20 League. Looking at his versatility Paarl Royals selected Dinesh Karthik and the star became the first Indian to feature in the SA20 match when the former India wicketkeeper-batter made his debut for Paarl Royals against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Boland Park on Saturday.

