Malahide, Jun 26 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to field against Ireland in the first T20I here on Sunday.

Pacer Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss. Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland.

India will be lead by Hardik Pandya.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert. PTI

