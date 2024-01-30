Muscat, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttam Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya in the 5th-8th place classification match of the FIH Hockey5s men's World Cup here on Tuesday.

Uttam (5th, 25th, 26th minutes) netted thrice while Manjeet (6th), Pawan Rajbhar (10th), Mandeep Mor (15th), Mohammed Raheel (17th, 25th), and Gurjot Singh (28th)were the other scorers for India.

For Kenya, Moses Ademba (12th, 14th, 27th) and captain Ivan Ludiali (24th) were the goalscorers.

Right from the start, India took control of the game, challenging Kenya's goalkeeper multiple times in the initial minutes.

Despite Kenya's efforts to counterattack, India maintained aggressive play.

The breakthrough for India came when Uttam and Manjeet scored in quick succession to hand India early lead.

Continuing their relentless assault, India kept up the pressure on Kenya's defence, resulting in Rajbhar adding another goal with a powerful shot.

Kenya, however, narrowed the gap with two quick goals from Moses Ademba.

Mandeep then scored another goal for India, ensuring a 4-2 lead at half-time.

The second half saw India extending their lead with Raheel scoring on a counterattack.

India strategically focused on swift passing and ball possession to prevent Kenya from making a comeback.

Nevertheless, Kenya skipper Ludiali found the back of the net and Moses Ademba completed his hat-trick, but India widened the gap with goals from Raheel, Uttam and Gurjot to emerge winners.

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on Wednesday.

