Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (PTI) Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit half centuries as India posted 210 for 2 against Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Rohit (74) and Rahul (69) stitched 140 runs from 14.4 overs for the opening wicket to set up the big total after being invited to bat.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Pant remained not out on 35 and 27 respectively.

For Afghanistan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 210 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69; Karim Janat 1/7, Gulbadin Naib 1/39).

