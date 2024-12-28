Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) India lost the overnight pair of Rishabh Pant and Ravidra Jadeja before reaching 244 for seven at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.

India, who started the day on 164 for five and 310 runs in arrears, reduced the deficit to 230 and need another 30 runs to avoid follow-on.

Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar were batting on 40 and 5 respectively when lunch break was called.

Pant made 28 before giving away his wicket to Scott Boland, while Jadeja was trapped lbw for 17.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 474

India 1st innings: 244/7 in 73 overs (Yashasvi Jasiwal 82, Virat Kohli 36, Nitish Reddy batting 40; Scott Boland 3/37). PTI AH

