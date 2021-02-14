Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) India reduced England to 106 for eight at tea on the second day of the second Test after managing 329 in their first innings, here on Sunday.

India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Foakes' unbeaten 23 was highest score in England's first innings so far as Indian spinners, especially, Ravichandran Ashwin made the batsmen dance to their tunes. The off-spinner has taken four wickets for 36 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant not out 58; Moeen Ali 4/128, Olly Stone 3/47)

England 1st innings: 106 for 8 in 49.2 overs (Ben Foakes 23 batting, Ollie Pope 22, R Ashwin 4/36).

