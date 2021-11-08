Dubai, Nov 8 (PTI) India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8 in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Namibia struggled to get going and they suffered a batting collapse after an opening stand of 33 between Stephan Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (14).

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got two.

This match is the last for Virat Kohli as India captain in T20 Internationals while Ravi Shashtri is donning the head coach's hat for the last time.

Brief Scores:

Namibia: 132 for 8 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Ravindra Jadeja 3/16, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/20).

