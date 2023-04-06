New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Indian men's football team on Thursday moved up five places to be at 101st spot in the FIFA rankings, riding on the wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the recent Tri-nation tournament.

The 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan respectively in Imphal last month ensured that India gained 8.57 rating points and five spots, up from the previous 106th spot, to be just one place away from top-100.

Also Read | Latest FIFA Rankings: Argentina Dethrone Brazil to Reclaim Top Spot After Six-Year Gap.

This was the first ranking chart of the year -- the previous one was on December 22 last. India is now one place below New Zealand and one place above Kenya.

With 1200.66 total points, the Igor Stimac-coached team is, however, at 19th place among 46 Asian nations.

Also Read | Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-Off Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

India's best ranking was 94th, attained in 1996. The country had rarely breached the top-100.

World champions Argentina rose one place to be on top of the list, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain in the top 10.

Japan is the top-ranked side among the Asian countries. PTI PDS AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)