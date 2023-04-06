It is time for the Hero Super Cup Qualifiers as we get ready to see one of the most exciting encounters between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala, on April 6, 2023, Thursday. This battle will determine which two teams are going to have a group stage place. In the second match, Real Kashmir lock horns against Churchill Brothers, both the teams finished as first and second in the Hero I-League. This is going to be a heads-on battle as both teams vouch for a place in Group D. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition.

The last meeting between the two teams at the Tilak Maidan in last January ended in a nil-nil draw. However, when we talk about their performance in the season, for Real Kashmir won against the Read Machines with a lone goal produced by Ibrahim Nurudeen.

Meanwhile, the Snow Leopards, on the other hand, had to cancel their match after violating the league rules about the number of overseas players played. This turmoil raises the heat between the two teams when they clash against each other one more time, but this time in a must-win game.

Coming into the match, Mateus Cost, who is the head coach of Churchill Brothers, revealed they might be some changes to the squad ahead of the all-important showdown. I-League Clubs Participating in Super Cup 2023, Express Disappointment Over No Live Telecast of Play-Off Qualifiers.

The Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on April 6, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. But unfortunately, they will not broadcast the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs. So, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the match. Syed Sabir Pasha, Former India International, Joins As AIFF Technical Director.

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. But the streaming of the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs match between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will not be streamed live on the platform.

