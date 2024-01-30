Bloemfontein [South Africa], January 30 (ANI): Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh propelled India to a challenging score of 295 in 50 overs against New Zealand in the Super Six fixture of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here at Mangaung Oval on Tuesday.

While Musheer scored a brilliant 131, taking the New Zealand bowlers to the fences, Adarsh contributed valuable 52 runs. India finished at 295/8.

The leading wicket-taker for Blackcaps was Clarke who snapped four wickets in his spell of eight overs while conceding 62 runs. Ryan Tsourgas, Ewald Schreuder, Zac Cummingand Oliver Tewatiya got a wicket each.

Kiwi skipper Oscar Jackson won the toss and elected to field.

Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni came to the crease to open the innings for Team India and put on 28 runs for the first wicket. Arshin was dismissed after scoring just nine runs in the fifth over of the bowling of Mason Clarke.

After Arshin's departure, Musheer Khan came to bat and steadied the innings. Both the youngsters put on a partnership of 77 runs as India lost their second wicket at a score of 105 runs. Adarsh's 52 runs came from 58 balls and included six boundaries.

India skipper Uday Saharan was next on the crease and built a partnership of 87 runs with Musheer. India lost the skipper at the score of 192 runs in the 37th over. Uday went back to the dressing room after scoring 34 runs.

Musheer went on to score a century and his 131 runs from 126 balls included 13 fours and three sixes. He was on the crease till the 48th over of the innings and got out of the bowling of Clarke.

Brief Score: India 295/8 in 50 overs (Musheer Khan 131, Adarsh Singh 52; Mason Clarke 4/62) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

