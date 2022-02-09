Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Invited to bat, India scored 237 for nine against the West Indies in the second One-day International, here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while vice captain KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out.

Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, scored 29 while all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 24.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Odean Smith (2/36) took two wickets each.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

India: 237 for 9 in 50 overs. (S Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; A Joseph 2/29, O Smith 2/36).

