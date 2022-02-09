The ISL 2021-22 match welcomes the tie between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa and the game will be held at the Tilak Maidan. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Chennaiyin FC is placed on number eight of the ISL 2021-22 points table. The team has 19 points in their kitty as they have won five games out of 15. The team walks into the match with a 1-0 loss against Bengaluru FC. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

FC Goa on the other hand is placed on number nine of the ISL 2021-22 points table with 15 points in their kitty. Out of the 15 games played by the Gaurs, the team has only won three matches. The team has lost six matches and they have faced an equal number of draws. The team has 15 points in their kitty and for now, it looks like both teams will not make it into the semifinal match. Now let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The match will take place on February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

