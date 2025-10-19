Hai Phong [Vietnam], October 19 (ANI): The Indian Rowing contingent delivered a remarkable performance at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships held in Hai Phong, Vietnam, from October 16 to 19. With 37 athletes (25 men and 12 women) representing the tricolour across 15 events, India brought home medals in 10 of the events -- a testament to the nation's growing prowess in the sport, as per a release from The Rowing Federation of India.

The heats took place on October 16 and 17, followed by finals on 18th and 19th October, culminating in a highly successful campaign for the Indian team.

India concluded the Championships with an impressive 10 medals, 3 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze, which was a record-breaking performance.

This achievement marks one of India's strongest showings at the Asian Rowing Championships in recent history, reinforcing the nation's emergence as a rising force in Asian rowing.

India won gold in Lightweight Men's Double Scull (LM2X), Men's Quadruple Scull (M4X), Men's Single Scull (M1X). Silver medals in Men's Eight (M8+), Lightweight Women's Pair (LW2-), Men's Double Scull (M2X), Lightweight Men's Quadruple Scull (LM4X), Lightweight Men's Four (LM4-) and bronze in Lightweight Men's Pair (LM2-), Women's Eight (W8+).

It was a historic moment for Indian women in Rowing. A defining highlight of the campaign came in the Lightweight Women's Pair (LW2-) event, where Gurbani Kaur and Diljot Kaur clinched a Silver Medal, ending a 15-year drought for Indian women at the Asian Championships.

Their remarkable performance not only showcased technical finesse and grit but also symbolised the resurgence of women's rowing in India. The duo's medal stands as a landmark achievement and a source of inspiration for young female athletes across the country.

India's Paris 2024 Olympian, Balraj Panwar, reaffirmed his elite status by claiming gold in the Men's Single Scull (M1X) event with a commanding performance. His victory further cements India's presence on the international rowing stage and highlights the growing depth in the country's sculling talent.

Balaji Maradapa, the President of the Rowing Federation of India, expressed heartfelt pride and admiration for the contingent, "This achievement is not just a collection of medals--it is the reflection of years of perseverance, sacrifice, and the undying spirit of our athletes. Every stroke on the water was powered by the hope of a billion hearts. India's performance at Hai Phong is a statement that our rowers can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in Asia," as quoted from a release by The Rowing Federation of India.

The results from Hai Phong stand as a strong indicator of India's upward trajectory in rowing. With 10 podium finishes across 15 events, the Championship has not only elevated India's standing in Asia but also strengthened the foundation for the country's preparation toward the 2026 Asian Games, it said.

The federation remains committed to nurturing talent, enhancing training infrastructure, and providing athletes with international exposure to ensure continued success on the global stage.

India's campaign at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships stands as a proud chapter in the nation's sporting journey. The collective strength, skill, and determination of the contingent have showcased India's potential to dominate the Asian rowing circuit.

With such a talented pool of rowers and a growing competitive edge, India is well-positioned to make a strong medal push at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games, carrying forward the momentum and spirit from Hai Phong. (ANI)

