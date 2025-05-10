New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The prestigious 23rd Asian Armwrestling Championship and the 22nd Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship, hosted by People's Arm Wrestling Federation of India (PAFI), concluded in New Delhi on Saturday with India securing 176 medals across multiple categories.

The prestigious event brought together arm wrestling talents from 14 countries, including India. According to a release from PAFI, the hosts demonstrated exceptional strength and technique throughout the competition.

Also Read | RCB Announces Refund of Tickets for Two Matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium After BCCI Suspends IPL 2025 For a Week Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

The closing ceremony was graced by Kalraj Mishra, former Governor of Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh and former Union Cabinet Minister of MSME, who was formally felicitated by Assen Hodjitorodov, President of the World Arm Wrestling Federation, in recognition of the minister's distinguished presence at the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship finals. Also present at the prestigious occasion were Preeti Jhangiani, President of People's Arm Wrestling Federation of India and Vice President of Asian Arm Wrestling Federation, along with Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder of Pro Panja League.

"This sport requires complete concentration and inner strength. I congratulate all participants who have displayed exceptional talent and determination during this championship. India has a rich heritage of strength-based competitions, and it's heartening to see modern techniques being applied to take the sport forward," Mishra remarked, as quoted from a release by PAFI.

Also Read | Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Additionally lauding the efforts of the Indian soldiers, he said," We stand strong and in unity with our Indian Bravehearts during these tough times. Our brave soldiers are fighting to keep us secure and we respect their valiant efforts."

Speaking optimistically on the brighter future of Arm Wrestling sporting influence, Preeti Jhangiani shared, "The Asian Arm Wrestling Federation is committed to further elevating the status of arm wrestling in India, and the impressive performance of our athletes at this championship reinforces our belief in the potential of Indian arm wrestlers on the global stage."

Commending on the positive influence of the week long event of the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship, Parvin Dabbas, co-founder of Pro Panja League shared, "We are thrilled to see the growth of arm wrestling in India and across Asia. Events like these help showcase the immense talent and dedication of athletes in this sport."

Medal Tally

Kazakhstan topped the Points Table bagging a total of 287 (159 Gold, 108 Silver, 30 Bronze) at an aggregate of 2501 points

India took the second place with a total of 176 medals (24 gold, 56 Silver and 96 bronze medals) at an aggregate of 1543 points.

The championship has set a new benchmark for arm wrestling competitions in the region and has significantly contributed to raising awareness about the sport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)