It's time for El Clasico in football, as Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the La Liga 2024-25 match on May 11. Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain. The thrilling clash will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Barcelona vs Real Madrid is one of the biggest football clashes which attracts eyeballs from around the world. Barcelona and Real Madrid have some excellent players in their ranks. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti Agrees To Take Over As Brazil National Football Team Head Coach in June: Reports.

As far as the La Liga match is concerned, Real Madrid is placed second, whereas Barcelona are at the top of the league table at the moment and has shown tremendous improvement under Hansi Flick this season. In this article, we take a look at the last five matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Last Five El Clasico Results

El Clasico Competition Results Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Final 3-2 AET Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa Final 2-5 Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 0-4 Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 3-2 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa Final 4-1

Copa del Rey Final 2024-25

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey 2024-25 final to clinch the title in Seville on April 27. This was the 32nd time the Catalan giants have won the title. Pedri, Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde scored for Barcelona, whereas Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni registered their names on the scoresheets.

Supercopa Final 2024-25

The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium hosted the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca thrashed Madrid 2-5 to clinch their 15th Spanish Cup title. El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Final Winners Ahead of Spanish Knockout Cup 2024-25 Summit Clash.

La Liga 2024-25 Round

With the goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, the Hansi Flick-led Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 0-4 in the La Liga 2024-25 match.

La Liga 2023-24 Round

The highly intense EL Clasico ended in Real Madrid's favour they defeated Barcelona 3-2. For Madrid, Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez were the two goal-scorers from Real Madrid's side.

Supercopa Final 2024

Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona in the Supercopa 2024 final. Madrid secured a comfortable 4-1 win and added other piece of silverware to their name. For Madrid, Vinicius Junior showcased his class and scored a hat-trick. Rodrygo also chipped in with a sole goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).