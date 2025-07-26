Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) India were reeling on 1 for two in their second innings at lunch on Day 4 after conceding a massive 311-run lead against England in the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan in successive balls in the first over itself, as the visitors now trail by 310 runs.

Earlier, riding on a hundred by skipper Ben Stokes, England posted an imposing 669 in their first innings.

Stokes (141 from 198 balls) put to rest his two-year long drought to make his 14th Test hundred as England marched on to a 600-plus total.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah finally conceded 100 runs or more in an innings for the first time in his 48th Test.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets.

With the Old Trafford pitch showing increasing signs of variable bounce, Indian batters' task is cut out in the second innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 358 all out & 1/2 in 3 overs (Woakes 0/2) vs England: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

