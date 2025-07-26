Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer)? Fans might be wondering about the answer to this question as Inter Miami gear up to take on the leaders of the Eastern Conference points table in MLS 2025. Inter Miami are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and a victory will help them cut down their gap with Columbus Crew. And for Inter Miami to succeed against Cincinnati, a lot would rest on the shoulders of Lionel Messi. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Lionel Messi would play in the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match and if he would make it to Inter Miami starting XI. Messi Cam is Back! Lionel Messi to Have Dedicated Camera Angle For Four Inter Miami Matches; Where To Watch Messi Cam Live Streaming and All You Need To Know.

Lionel Messi has had a sensational season so far in MLS 2025. The Argentina star has netted braces in six of his last seven matches in MLS 2025 and it is no wonder that he jointly tops the list of highest goal-scorers with 18 goals, the joint-most alongside Sam Surridge of Nashville SC. In terms of assists, Lionel Messi has the second-most for Inter Miami after Luis Suarez, with nine assists to his name so far in 18 matches this season.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Match?

Well, unfortunately, Lionel Messi will not be in action for the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 match. This is because he has been handed a one-match suspension by the MLS. The reason for Lionel Messi's suspension is the fact that he missed the MLS All-Star 2025 match, which saw an MLS All-Star team defeat the Liga MX All-Stars side 3-1. The MLS announced Lionel Messi's suspension on July 25 and as a result, the star Argentine would miss the clash against FC Cincinnati, in what is undoubtedly a big blow for the Herons. Inter Miami Co-Owner Jorge Mas Reveals Lionel Messi Is ‘Very Upset’ With MLS Over Draconian Ban.

Inter Miami also would be without Jordi Alba, who too has been suspended alongside Lionel Messi because of the same reason. Earlier, speaking at a press conference, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealed that Lionel Messi was 'very upset' with the one-game suspension while stating that it was Inter Miami's call to rest both the players, making them unavailable for the MLS All-Star 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).