New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Indian senior men's national team, as part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers final round, will participate in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup 2025, scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 8.

India have been drafted into the biennial Central Asian tournament, jointly hosted by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and have been placed in Group B, which will be played in Dushanbe. The Blue Tigers will play hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Islamic Republic of Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4), as per a press release from AIFF.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the play-off stage, which will see two matches being played on September 8. The third-place match will be played between the two group runners-up in Dushanbe, while the two group winners will play the final in Tashkent.

Group A will be hosted by Uzbekistan, who are drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman in Tashkent.

CAFA has six members -- Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kygryz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Oman and India are the two invited sides for the second edition of the CAFA Nations Cup. IR Iran are the defending champions, having beaten Uzbekistan 1-0 in the 2023 final.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Draw

Group A: Uzbekistan (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Oman.Group B: Tajikistan (H), Iran, Afghanistan, India.

India's match schedule:

August 29: Tajikistan vs India.September 1: India vs Iran.September 4: Afghanistan vs India. (ANI)

