Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: Zimbabwe will host New Zealand in a two-game test series with the first match starting today at Bulawayo. The home side recently played South Africa at home in tests and that did not go according to plans with them suffering heavy defeats. Both the batting and bowling units let the team down with gulf in class wide with their more fancied opponents. You can find the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. New Zealand have not played a test match in 2025 and it will be interesting to see how they perform here. They played Zimbabwe in tests back in 2016 and a lot has changed since then for them. ZIM vs NZ 2025: Zimbabwe Announce 16-Player Squad for Upcoming Test Series Against New Zealand.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham will open the innings alongside Will Young with Rachin Ravindra coming in a the crucial no 3 spot. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will need to consolidate in the middle phase for the visitors. In term of bowling, spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner are a key and will extract good amount of turn and bounce from the Bulawayo wicket.

Zimbabwe will be betting big on their batters like Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, who have scored against big teams in the past. Dion Myers and Takudzwanashe Kaitano might not have the experience playing at the top level, but they did give a good account of themselves against South Africa. Blessing Muzarabani will need to lead from the front and take some early wickets with the new ball.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 1st Test 2025 Details

Match ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 Date July 30 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 1st Test 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the two-Test series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand is scheduled to start on July 30. The ZIM vs NZ 1st Test will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ZIM vs NZ 2025: Matthew Fisher Receives Maiden Call-Up As New Zealand Announce Squad for Zimbabwe Test Series.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 1st Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the ZIM vs NZ in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. For the ZIM vs SA 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 1st Test 2025 Match?

Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of ZIM vs NZ 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand first Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription pass worth INR 25. New Zealand will dominate this game and should secure a routine win.

