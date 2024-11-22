Perth, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
India 1st Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c McSweeney b Starc 0
KL Rahul c Carey b Starc 26
Devdutt Padikkal c Carey b Hazlewood 0
Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5
Rishabh Pant batting 10
Dhruv Jurel batting 4
Extras: (B-4 NB-1 W-1)
6
Total: (For 4 wickets in 25 overs) 51
Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/14 3/32 4/47
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-3-10-2, Josh Hazlewood 8-4-10-2, Pat Cummins 7-2-23-0, Nathan Lyon 2-1-4-0.
