Perth, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c McSweeney b Starc 0

KL Rahul c Carey b Starc 26

Devdutt Padikkal c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5

Rishabh Pant batting 10

Dhruv Jurel batting 4

Extras: (B-4 NB-1 W-1)

6

Total: (For 4 wickets in 25 overs) 51

Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/14 3/32 4/47

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-3-10-2, Josh Hazlewood 8-4-10-2, Pat Cummins 7-2-23-0, Nathan Lyon 2-1-4-0.

