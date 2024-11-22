Virat Kohli's poor run sees no end as the star batter failed in the first innings of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, getting out for merely five against Josh Hazlewood. Kohli, who came into bat at No.4, edged a catch to the slip cordon, where Hazlewood extracted extra purchase off the surface, which surprised the former. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Star Batter Falls Cheaply Off Josh Hazlewood's Bowling In Ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth.

Kohli's dismissal left several Indian National Cricket Team fans disappointed, who swiftly vented their emotions on the social media platform 'X'.

Bad Start To The Day

Woke up at 7 yet still late for work. Virat Kohli already gone. Bad start to the day #BGT2024 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ELaHWpFsNg — Mars 🚀✨ (@stillinsearch__) November 22, 2024

Hurts More Than Heartbreak

It hurts more than Breakup! 💔 Virat Kohli gone for 5(12) 😢#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KIOCgdVJQW — Asjad (@mohd_asjad_) November 22, 2024 Sleep Lost Over Virat Kohli's Wicket

Test batting average since January 2020: Ravindra Jadeja - 34.77 Virat Kohli - 31.23 Guess who's burden. ☹️ https://t.co/KXgvjTiZSR — 🐜 (@AnantEverything) November 22, 2024

Disappointed.

Kohli during his 12-ball stay in the middle looked nervous, and fidgety, which is unlike the star batter. Interestingly, this is the 10th time that Kohli has been dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in international cricket, putting in joint second behind Tim Southee (11).

Also, this is the first time in seven years that Kohli has failed to score 20 or more runs in five successive innings. So far in 2024, Kohli in seven Tests has managed just 255 runs at an average of 21.25, with one fifty, and one duck.

