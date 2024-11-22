The India national cricket team is in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. The side suffered a crushing defeat against the New Zealand national cricket team recently and needs some wins under their belt to qualify for the World Test Championship. They will have a five-game Test series against the Australia national cricket team before the finalists for the WTC are confirmed. Naturally, India will look to field its strongest possible side against former WTC champions but they will be without regular captain Rohit Sharma for the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. 'Rohit Sharma Should Play Perth Test', Sourav Ganguly Hopeful of Indian Cricket Team Captain's Participation in IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Following Birth of Second Child.

Rohit Sharma is on paternity leave and spending some time with his family after the birth of his second child with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on November 15. In Rohit’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the first Test match against Australia where in some new faces might also join the playing XI for the opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. As per multiple reports, the star batter will join the Indian cricket team in time for the second Test.

