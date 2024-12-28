Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 474

Also Read | IND 244/7 in 73 Overs (Lunch, Trail By 230 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 3: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar Keep India’s Hopes Alive After Dismal Opening Session.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 164 for 5):

Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Cummins/Carey) 82

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2024 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Rohit Sharma c Boland b Cummins 3

KL Rahul b Cummins 24

Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 36

Akash Deep c Lyon b Boland 0

Rishabh Pant c Lyon b Boland 28

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 17

Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 40

Washington Sundar not out 5

Extras: (LB-2, NB-2, W-5) 9

Total: (For 7 wickets in 73 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 17-0-64-0, Pat Cummins 20-4

-70-2, Scott Boland 17-4-37-3, Nathan Lyon 15-2-50-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-15-0, Travis Head 1-0-6-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)