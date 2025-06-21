Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day Two of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings (overnight 359/3 in 85 overs):

Yashasvi Jaiswal b Stokes 101

KL Rahul c Root b Carse 42

B Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes 0

Shubman Gill c Tongue b Bashir 147

Rishabh Pant lbw b Tongue 134

Karun Nair c Pope b Stokes 0

Ravindra Jadeja not out 2

Shardul Thakur c Smith b Stokes 1

Extras: 27 (b-1, lb-10, nb-9, penalty-5)

Total: 454/7 in 108.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-92, 3-221, 4-430, 5-447, 6-453, 7-454

Bowling: Chris Woakes 24-4-103-0, Brydon Carse 21-5-90-1, Josh Tongue 18-0-79-1, Ben Stokes 19.4-1-66-4, Shoaib Bashir 26-5-100-1. PTI

