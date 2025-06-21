Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea Day Two of the first Test between India and England here on Saturday.

Also Read | MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez Clinches 100th Career Pole With Blistering Lap at Mugello Circuit in Italian Grand Prix.

India 1st innings: 471

England 1st innings:

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record of Most Test Centuries by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter, Achieves Feat With Seventh Career Ton During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Zak Crawley c Nair b Bumrah 4

Ben Duckett not out 53

Ollie Pope not out 48

Extras: 2 (lb-1, nb-1)

Total: 107/1 in 24 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-4

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 9-0-37-0, Prasidh Krishna 5-0-32-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-14-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)