Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea Day Two of the first Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st innings: 471
England 1st innings:
Zak Crawley c Nair b Bumrah 4
Ben Duckett not out 53
Ollie Pope not out 48
Extras: 2 (lb-1, nb-1)
Total: 107/1 in 24 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-4
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 9-0-37-0, Prasidh Krishna 5-0-32-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-14-0. PTI
