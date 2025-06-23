Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day Four of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all out

England 1st Innings: 465 all out

India 2nd Innings (O/n: 90/2)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Carse 4

KL Rahul b Carse 137

Sai Sudharsan c Crawley b Stokes 30

Shubman Gill b Carse 8

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 118

Karun Nair c & b Woakes 20

Ravindra Jadeja not out 25

Shardul Thakur c Root b Tongue 4

Mohammed Siraj c Smith b Tongue 0

Jasprit Bumrah b Tongue 0

Prasidh Krishna c Tongue b Shoaib Bashir 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-4, NB-6, W-3) 18

Total: (All out in 96 overs) 364

Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-82, 3-92, 4-287, 5-333, 6-335, 7-349, 8-349, 9-349.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-4-45-1, Brydon Carse 19-2-80-3, Josh Tongue 18-2-72-3, Shoaib Bashir 22-1-90-2, Ben Stokes 15-2-47-1, Joe Root 3-0-21-0.

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley batting 12

Ben Duckett batting 9

Total (For no loss, 6 overs) 21

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-9-0, Mohammed Siraj 2-1-9-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-3-0.

