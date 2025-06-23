Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day Four of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 471 all out
England 1st Innings: 465 all out
India 2nd Innings (O/n: 90/2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Carse 4
KL Rahul b Carse 137
Sai Sudharsan c Crawley b Stokes 30
Shubman Gill b Carse 8
Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 118
Karun Nair c & b Woakes 20
Ravindra Jadeja not out 25
Shardul Thakur c Root b Tongue 4
Mohammed Siraj c Smith b Tongue 0
Jasprit Bumrah b Tongue 0
Prasidh Krishna c Tongue b Shoaib Bashir 0
Extras: (B-5, LB-4, NB-6, W-3) 18
Total: (All out in 96 overs) 364
Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-82, 3-92, 4-287, 5-333, 6-335, 7-349, 8-349, 9-349.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-4-45-1, Brydon Carse 19-2-80-3, Josh Tongue 18-2-72-3, Shoaib Bashir 22-1-90-2, Ben Stokes 15-2-47-1, Joe Root 3-0-21-0.
England 2nd Innings:
Zak Crawley batting 12
Ben Duckett batting 9
Total (For no loss, 6 overs) 21
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-9-0, Mohammed Siraj 2-1-9-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-3-0.
