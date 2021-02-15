Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 329

England 1st Innings: 134

India 2nd Innings:

Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26

Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7

Virat Kohli lbw b Moeen 62

Rishabh Pant st Foakes b Leach 8

Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen 10

Axar Patel lbw b Moeen 7

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 68

Kuldeep Yadavlbw b Moeen3

Ishant Sharma batting 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-11) 16

Total: (For eight wickets in 73 overs) 221

Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-55, 4-65, 5-86, 6-106,7-202,8-210.

Bowling: Olly Stone 5-0-19-0, Jack Leach 28-5-74-3, Moeen Ali 27-7-71-4, Joe Root 4-0-15-0 , Stuart Broad 8-3-19-0, Daniel Lawrence 1-0-7-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)