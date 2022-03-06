Mount Maunganui, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India:

Smriti Mandhana c and b Anam Amin 52

Shafali Verma b Diana Baig 0

Deepti Sharma b Nashra Sandhu 40

Mithali Raj c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu 9

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Nida Dar 5

Richa Ghosh b Nida Dar 1

Sneh Rana not out 53

Pooja Vastrakar b Fatima Sana 67

Jhulan Goswami not out 6

Extras: (LB-1,W-7,NB-3) 11

Total: (For 7 wicekts in 50 Overs) 244

Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-96, 3-98, 4-108, 5-112, 6-114, 7-236.

Bowling: Diana Baig 10-1-61-1, Anam Amin 10-1-43-1, Nida Dar 10-1-45-2, Fatima Sana 10-0-58-1, Nashra Sandhu 10-0-36-2. MORE PTI

