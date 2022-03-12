Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal run out 4
Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15
Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31
Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23
Rishabh Pant batting 16
Shreyas Iyer batting 1
Extras: (LB-1 NB-2) 3
Total: (For 4 wickets in 29 overs) 93
Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86
Suranga Lakmal 6-3-6-0, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 10-1-28-1, Praveen Jayawickrama 9-2-39-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-1-1.
