Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mayank Agarwal run out 4

Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15

Also Read | Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Close To ?100m Deal for Borussia Dortmund Striker.

Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31

Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23

Rishabh Pant batting 16

Shreyas Iyer batting 1

Extras: (LB-1 NB-2) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 29 overs) 93

Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86

Suranga Lakmal 6-3-6-0, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 10-1-28-1, Praveen Jayawickrama 9-2-39-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-1-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)