Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first women's T20I here on Wednesday.

For India, Shreyanka Patil and Sakia Ishaque were handed debuts.

Sophie Ecclestone will return to English colours after a fairly long injury lay-off.

The match will also see the use of DRS for the first time in a women's bilateral series in India.

The Teams:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque.

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur.

