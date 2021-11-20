Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha, Vineel Krishna visited the practice session of the Indian Arrows 2021-22 batch that is currently training in Bhubaneswar for the forthcoming I-League 2021-22 and the AFC Qualifiers.

"It was nice to meet the 2021-22 batch of Indian Arrows who are currently practising under Odisha Sports' facilities in Bhubaneswar. Indian Arrows stays an integral part of the All India Football Federation's development roadmap, and Odisha Sports is glad to support the development wholeheartedly. We assure all the support to AIFF to take Indian Football to the next level," said Vineel Krishna in an AIFF release.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Odisha Sports has been an ardent supporter of Indian Football over the years, with Bhubaneswar being the home of Indian Arrows, besides hosting the Indian Senior Women's Team, the Gold Cup, the Super Cup, Indian Super League matches, and much more.

Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach Indian Arrows, stated it was "hugely inspiring" for the entire squad to interact with Vineel and thanked him for his time.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata.

"I need to thank Mr Vineel for coming over. It was a great gesture for him to come over and interact with us. He congratulated us on the SAFF Championship victory and expressed his delight at the heart-warming performance in the qualifiers for the U23 AFC Asian Cup," said Venkatesh.

The Arrows also defeated the Sikkim state team preparing for the Santosh Trophy 3-2. Sajad Hussain Parray (13th), Parthib Sundar Gogoi (43rd), and Harsh Patre (45th) were on target for the Arrows.

The Arrows will kick-off their domestic campaign with the IFA Shield, where they are slated to play Real Kashmir FC in their first match on November 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)