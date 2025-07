Manchester, Jul 20 (PTI) In a memorable sporting crossover, the Indian cricket team on Sunday linked up with players of the world renowned football club Manchester United and exchanged jerseys and pleasantries while engaging in some light-hearted drills.

With the caption 'United in Manchester', the BCCI shared several pictures of the meeting in which the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing football with the Red Devils in their training ground at Carrington.

Also Read | ECB Secures Hosting Rights for Next Three Editions of ICC WTC Finals Till 2031, Confirms ICC.

In one of the images which were also shared by Adidas, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj can be seen bowling to star defender Harry Maguire.

The meeting between the two teams was felicitated by the leading sportswear manufacture, it claimed.

Also Read | Most Sixes by India Player in Test Cricket History: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

Pictures of the head coaches of the teams Ruben Amorim and Gautam Gambhir, who is a supporter of Manchester United, posing together have also gone viral.

In other pictures, Gill is seen posing for a photo with Bruno Fernandes, Siraj with Amad Diallo, Jasprit Bumrah chatting with Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. There was also a joint photo of the two teams and their support staff.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome by senior Manchester United officials and club legends, followed by a symbolic jersey exchange between the two teams.

The collaboration unfolded through a series of engaging moments: from light-hearted football and cricket drills to candid conversations between players and coaches.

The event also included a special segment where coaches from both teams exchanged insights on leadership, team dynamics, and the nuances of managing elite athletes across different sports.

"This activation marks a significant moment in sports, reinforcing adidas' reputation as a brand that not only equips athletes with premium gear but also brings teams across different sports together," the sportswear said in a press release.

The Indian cricket team is in Manchester to play the fourth Test against England from July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins at Leeds and London with India emerging victorious at Birmingham.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)