Test cricket is the toughest format compared to white-ball cricket. The longest format started more than 140 years ago. Since then, there have been plenty of changes in the longest format. Hitting a six in cricket is one of the toughest things, but in the past few years, batters have made it easy, all thanks to the emergence of T20 cricket and several franchise tournaments across the globe. Jofra Archer Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Rishabh Pant After Star England Pacer Cleans Up Indian Batter During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Indian cricket has seen many aggressive batters in Test cricket history. From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, several Indian cricketers have showcased their class in the longest format. These batters have done superbly in terms of their strokeplay and showing an aggressive approach. On that note, let's take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most sixes in Test cricket. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: India Faces Monumental Old Trafford Challenge Ahead of Crucial Fourth Match Against England.

Most Sixes by India Batters in Tests

Name No. of Sixes Virender Sehwag 90 Rishabh Pant 88 Rohit Sharma 88 MS Dhoni 78 Ravindra Jadeja 74

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is leading the chart with 90 sixes to his name. Second, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant with 88 sixes. Former T20I and Test captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 88 maximums in 67 matches. In 90 Tests, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has hammered 88 sixes. At fifth, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit 74 sixes.

