Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Star India players, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal congratulated young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel following his outstanding performance on the third day of the fourth Test against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday.

Jurel slammed 90 runs off 149 balls at a strike rate of 60.4, laced with six fours and four sixes. He stitched a brilliant partnership of 76 runs along with Kuldeep Yadav when the team was struggling at 177/7.

Bumrah took to Instagram and posted a picture of Jurel and wrote: "@dhruvjurel top drawer."

Surya posted a story on his Instagram handle and wrote: "Magical knock mate @dhruvjurel."

The experienced leg-spinner also applauded the young cricketer.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to X and appreciated Jurel's knock, "Whole of India to Dhruv Jurel today. What an impressive performance both behind and in front of the wicket by Dhruv. The importance of this knock and the partnership with Kuldeep cannot over overstated. Top-notch game awareness #INDvENG."

Coming to the match, India ended their day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten with 152 runs more to win the five-match series.

In their second innings, England was bundled out for just 145 runs, with Zak Crawley (60 in 91 balls, with seven fours) and Jonny Bairstow (30 in 42 balls, with three fours) offering some fight. Spinners took all the 10 wickets for India, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) leading the bowlers. England led by 191 runs and set India a target of 192 runs to take the series win by 3-1.

Earlier, India was bundled out for 307 in their first innings in reply to England's first innings total of 353. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six) firing once again, India was left struggling at 219/7.

It was wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (90 in 149 balls, with six fours and four sixes) who joined forces with Kuldeep (28 in 131 balls) to stitch a 76-run stand for the eighth wicket and India managed to score above 300 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir troubled Indian batters and took a five-wicket haul (5/119). Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) were also great with the ball.

England chose to bat first and put up 353 runs in their first innings, driven by a comeback century by their premier batter Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, 10 fours), a half-century from Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) were the top bowlers for India. (ANI)

