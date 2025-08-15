New Delhi [India], August 15: Several Indian cricketers took to social media to extend wishes of the 79th Independence Day to the countrymen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official X handle, posting, "Wishing all Indians a Happy Independence Day Jai Hind #TeamIndia | #HappyIndependenceDay."

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman, who starred in India's Kolkata Test win against Australia back in 2001 with a 376-run marathon partnership with Rahul Dravid to turn a massive first innings deficit to a 383 run-lead which is still one of Indian cricket's best post-independence moments, urged citizens to "strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of."

"On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind!," posted VVS.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, part of India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning teams, also posted, "Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive -- in spirit, in action, and in unity. Jai Hind!".

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has often performed for the tricolour at the biggest stages with both bat and ball alike and is a vital part of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 winning set-ups, also posted, "Happy Independence Day, India."

The 22-year-old Tilak Varma, who has represented India in four ODIs and 25 T20Is, also posted on X that playing for India for him is the "biggest motivation" and "greatest honour". With 749 runs in 24 T20I innings at an average of 49.93, strike rate of over 155, two centuries and three fifties, he is India's newest rock-solid number three in the T20I set-up, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

"My biggest motivation is playing for my country, it is the greatest honour to represent India on the world stage. Wishing you all a very happy independence day," posted Tilak.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. (ANI)

