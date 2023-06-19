New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India's top fencer Bhavani Devi won a bronze medal in the women's sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships 2023 and became the first Indian to win a medal in the women's sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships 2023 on Monday.

After her victory, she shared a special message on Twitter expressing what the victory meant for her.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: Spanish Striker Joselu Pens Deal With Los Blancos.

"Immense gratitude & pride for winning India's 1st-ever medal at Senior Asian Fencing Championship 2023! Standing on the podium was emotional. Despite a bronze in the semifinals, this fuels my confidence to work harder and make our nation proud. Grateful for all support & wishes," Bhavani wrote in her tweet.

https://twitter.com/IamBhavaniDevi/status/1670817717769867264?s=20

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

The current world No. 49, defeated the reigning world champion and world No. 1 Misaki Emura of Japan by 15-10 in the quarter-finals of the women's sabre event.

This victory confirmed the Indian fencer a historic medal. It was also Bhavani Devi's first win over the Japanese fencer in their four meetings.

The 29-year-old Bhavani Devi settled for bronze after suffering an agonising 15-14 loss to Uzbekistan's world No. 79 Zaynab Dayibekova in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Bhavani Devi had received a bye in the round of 64. She edged past world No. 95 Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan by 15-13 to secure her place in the next round. She stunned world No. 40 and third seed Seri Ozaki of Japan 15-11 in the pre-quarter-finals.

Jagmeet Kaur, Rishika Khajuria and Josna Christy were the other three Indian fencers who competed in the women's sabre event but ended up without a medal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)