Al Rayyan (Qatar), Jan 13 (PTI) India denied mighty Australia any goal till the 50th minute but eventually lost 0-2 in their AFC Asian Cup football opening group match here on Saturday.

Jackson Irvine (50th minute) and Jordan Bros (73rd) scored for Australia in the Group B match.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

India play Uzbekistan in their second match on January 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)