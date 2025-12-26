New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Indian men's hockey stars Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh are eyeing Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 as a pivotal platform to shape their form and confidence ahead of a demanding international calendar that features the FIH Pro League, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, and 2026 Asian Games.

India and Soorma Hockey Club Captain Harmanpreet Singh said he is keen to maximise the HIL 2025-26 window ahead of a decisive year for the national team.

"HIL 2026 comes at the perfect time for all of us in the Indian team," said Harmanpreet as quoted by a Hockey India press release.

"For Soorma Hockey Club, the expectation is to be one of the most disciplined and dangerous sides in both circles. The standard across franchises is very high, so every game will feel like an international match, which is exactly what we want before the Pro League, World Cup, and Asian Games," he added.

Harmanpreet also emphasised that the league environment helps leaders and young players grow together. "As Captain for India and Soorma, I see HIL as a chance to build leadership depth and give younger players big-match exposure alongside senior names," he added. "If we set the tone with our work rate, penalty corner execution, and defensive organisation here, it will carry directly into our performances for India later in the year. The goal is clear -- have a strong HIL season and then convert that confidence into medals for the country," he added.

Soorma Hockey Club ended the last edition at third place, beating Tamil Nadu Dragons in a bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, the Indian team's stalwart Hardik Singh will marshal the midfield for the HIL Governing Council team, which has taken over operations from the UP Rudras franchise ahead of the 2026 season to ensure continuity for its players.

"This Hero HIL season is massive for us our HIL Governing Council team," said Hardik. "The league always offers high-intensity, high-pressure games, and that is exactly what is needed before a year packed with big tournaments. Our expectation is to play bold, attacking hockey, build a strong identity as a group, and show that this squad can compete with any franchise in the league," he added.

Hardik added that the quality of opposition and the tactical variety across franchises will be crucial preparation for facing top nations later in the year.

"Week in, week out, you face different styles, top drag-flickers, fast forwards, and tight defensive units. If we can execute our plans here and maintain consistency over the season, it will help carry that rhythm into the Pro League, World Cup, and Asian Games. Personally, I want to take up more responsibility in both defence and attack and arrive for India duty in peak shape," he added.

UP Rudras finished the last edition at fifth place, winning five out of their 10 matches.

The Men's Hockey India League 2026 season features eight franchises--Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council--in a single round-robin format with 23 league matches, followed by playoffs (Qualifier 1, Eliminator on Jan 23; Qualifier 2 on Jan 25) and a grand final on January 26 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, totalling 33 high-stakes encounters.

Action kicks off January 3 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai (Jan 3-9), shifts to Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf in Ranchi (Jan 11-16), and concludes in Bhubaneswar at Kalinga Stadium (Jan 17-26), pitting Indian stars against international imports in daily double-headers that mirror FIH pressures while driving fan engagement through packed venues and themed events.

For senior pillars like Harmanpreet and Hardik, the league doubles up as both a domestic showpiece and a critical building block toward India's ambitions on the global stage. (ANI)

