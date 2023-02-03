New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Karting star Jaden R Pariat, who became the first Indian to secure a podium in the British F4 Rookie class, has signed a full season for ROKiT British F4 Championship to be held later this year.

The 16-year-old racing talent from Shillong has joined Team Phinsys by Argenti and will take part in the FIA-certified F4 single-seater motorsports series in 2023, featuring 30 races to be held across 10 circuits in the UK.

"The competition, the grids and race distances are huge and the standard of racing is quite high in the British F4 series. After just two rounds, I learnt a lot on and off the track. It is a very competitive series and I am fortunate to be able to do a full season in the championship," Jaden said in a release.

Jaden made his karting debut in November 2020 under Indian outfit MSport in the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship.

Next year, he fought for the championship honours and finished a close second in the junior class in X30 Nationals. He made a transition to open-wheel series and competed last year in the MRF LGB1300 Challenge at the Madras International Circuit and the JK Tyre National Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

He then went to England in September 2022. Jaden tested the Tatuus T-421 and competed in the last six British F4 races. His best result was a credible seventh place and second in the Rookies at Silverstone, a first by an Indian.

