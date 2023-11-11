Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Indian men's team won gold medal while the women's side clinched a bronze in the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championship here on Saturday.

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal.

Barwal, who clocked 1 hour 4 minutes and 30 seconds, also won an individual bronze medal while Kumar (1:05:21) and Pal (1:08:05) finished fifth and 13th respectively.

Poonam Dinkar, Kavita Yadav and Rima Patel represented the women's team.

Poonam (1:19:28s), Kavita (1:19:33s) and Rima (1:19:40s) finished ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the individual event.

The timings of the individual athletes were added up to decide the team winner.

