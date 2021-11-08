Dubai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Indian cricket team on Monday wore black armbands in their final T20 World Cup game against Namibia as a mark of respect to renowned coach Tarak Sinha who died last week.

Sinha groomed some of India's finest cricketers, including current wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ashish Nehra.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday," said the BCCI in a statement.

Sinha died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 71.

Sinha was a father figure in Delhi's famous Sonnet Club, which has produced some of the country's finest players who ruled domestic and international cricket.

His earlier disciples like Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan and Sanjiv Sharma ruled Delhi cricket and also played for India.

