New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Badminton Asia Junior Championships witnessed an outstanding display of skill and determination as Indian young guns made their mark in the round of 64 stage at the tournament held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Backed by the support of BAI, SAI, REC, and Yonex, 6 singles players and one doubles pair won their matches and reached the round of 32.

Also Read | On Which Channel ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

In the boys' singles category, Lakshay Sharma demonstrated an exceptional level of dominance, securing a resounding victory of 21-9, 21-9 against M Joy of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant in a thrilling three-game match against Al Fajri of Indonesia with a final score of 21-14, 18-21, 21-19.

Samarveer also exhibited his remarkable skills, securing a hard-fought victory of 21-19, 21-19 against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. However, Dhruv faced a tough challenge against Yudai Okimoto of Japan and unfortunately succumbed to a 13-21, 13-21 defeat.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Uncle Tony Opens Up on Tennis Star’s Retirement Plan, Sees a Tough Road Ahead for the 22-Time Grand Slam Winner.

In the girls' singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play as she called the shots during her match against Akansha Raj of the UAE, clinching victory with an impressive score of 21-7, 21-8. Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17, 21-15 whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing win of 21-11, 21-14 against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased steller coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong with a score of 21-17, 21-8.

The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles matches later tonight.

As the Badminton Asia Junior Championships continue, the winners of today will play in the round of 32 next tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)