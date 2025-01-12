Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Mohammedan SC defeated Bengaluru FC by 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) to grab hold of their second victory of the current season.

A late free-kick by Mirjalol Kasimov sealed the deal for the visitors, as the Blues fell for their fourth loss of the season. It was also Mohammedan SC's second triumph on the road, despite keeping only 34.2 per cent of the possession and attempting 10 crosses compared to the 26 of Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC were the ones seeking the first forays inside the opposition's box. Their initial attacking move saw Alberto Noguera pulling off a right-footed shot from the centre of the box through a delivery that he received through a headed pass from Rahul Bheke in the third minute. The effort was blocked but the Blues had laid the foundation for their offensive endeavours, as per an ISL press release.

Ten minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz was at the receiving end of a cross from Noguera, but the marksman headed it off target, too high to the goal. Immediately afterwards, Diaz spearheaded another attacking effort, laying out a pass for Ryan Williams, whose shot was saved at the centre of the goal.

Bengaluru FC were teasing the Mohammedan SC defence from wider areas, stretching the defence and putting in lateral deliveries, but were unable to convert them.

Seven minutes before the half-time whistle, Noguera's corner kick was met well by Chinglensana Singh, whose headed shot ended up high and wide on the left of the goal. Williams sent in another cross four minutes later, this time for Rahul Bheke, who received it at the centre of the box and headed it in the middle of the goal, only to be saved by Mohammedan SC goalkeeper Padam Chhetri.

The second essay began with Alexis Gomez assuming charge of Mohammedan SC. His thunderous effort from outside of the box smashed off the left post in the 49th minute, presenting the visitors' most glaring opportunity of the evening thus far.

Zodingliana Ralte found Franca in ample space outside the box in the 56th minute. Franca grabbed the opportunity, shooting the ball fiercely, but to be saved at the top centre of the goal by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Diaz and Noguera joined hands just before the 70th-minute mark to breach the Mohammedan SC's defensive third. Noguera supplied a straightforward pass that the striker couldn't bury inside the net, with a vigilant Mohammedan SC backline collectively ensuring that it was blocked beforehand.

Mohammedan SC's eventual moment of glory came in the 88th minute, courtesy of an individual moment of brilliance by Mirjalol Kasimov. Franca's relentlessness upfront paid off with him making the visitors earn a free-kick in the attacking half. Kasimov stepped up for the duties, producing a peach of an effort with his right foot to rattle the top left corner to break the deadlock and bag Mohammedan SC's long-south second victory.

*Key Performer of the Match

Mirjalol Kasimov (Mohammedan SC)

Kasimov completed 20 out of his 26 attempted passes, tackling and intercepting thrice each, also making one clearance, two crosses, and scoring the winner for his team.

Mohammedan SC will square off against Chennaiyin FC on January 15. Bengaluru FC will play their next game against Hyderabad FC on January 18. Mohammedan is in the second-last spot with two wins, four draws, nine losses and 10 points while Bengaluru FC is in the third place with eight wins, three draws and four losses, giving them 27 points.

Brief Scores

Bengaluru FC 0 - 1 Mohammedan SC (Mirjalol Kasimov 88'). (ANI)

