Jeddah, Jan 11: FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says his club can beat Real Madrid in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final in the final to be played at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in here on Sunday evening. The two teams had an easy passage to the semifinal stage of the event. In the last-four stage, Barcelona outplayed Athletic Bilbao 2-0, while Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0. "I'm excited ahead of the clash. The final is going to be a really good game, and we will show our best football because these are special games. It's the first opportunity to win a title. We want to take this trophy," Lewandowski told ESPN on Saturday. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Barca Coach Hansi Flick Demands Perfection Ahead of El Clasico.

In October, Barcelona smashed Madrid 4-0 away in their first La Liga clash of the season, and Lewandowski said his side will be able to beat Carlo Ancelotti's men once more, reports Xinhua. "Madrid have amazing players. Individually they are so strong. Sometimes you think that they're playing slowly, that they don't have the game under control, but they're waiting to give you one punch. We have to be ready. However, if we're playing our football, we can win," the Pole added. Real Madrid currently sit at the top of La Liga standings, five points ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who have been leading the table before suffering several defeats in recent weeks. El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid Set for Supercopa de Espana 2025 Final in Jeddah.

"We were very good at the start of the season. After many good games, then came a period that we didn't play how we wished. If you want to win the league, you have to win the small games," the 36-year-old concluded. Jude Bellingham broke down Mallorca's rearguard action in the 63rd minute as he slid the ball through a forest of legs after Rodrygo hit the post with a diving header, and Kylian Mbappe saw his follow-up well saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif. Mallorca defender Martin Valjent then deflected Brahim Diaz's attempted through ball to Mbappe into his own net in the second minute of injury time and in virtually the last action of the game, Rodrygo got a goal to celebrate his birthday and make it 3-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).