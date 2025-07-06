New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Goals are the ultimate deciding factor in football, and players who consistently find the back of the net deserve special recognition for their finishing prowess, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Every team boasts of clinical goal scorers in their ranks, and besides them, some players possess the sheer quality to turn the tide of the match coming off the bench, racking up crucial goals when it matters most.

Also Read | Did Akash Deep Clean Bowled Joe Root on No-Ball During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here's All You Need To Know About MCC Law's Regarding Controversial Dismissal.

They are none other than the 'Super-Subs' - the game changers. Head coaches have often relied on these clutch performers, who can change the momentum of the game with a fresh pair of legs and offer a psychological edge to their teammates.

Over the past decade, the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed numerous thrilling moments where individual brilliance and tactical tweaks combined to flip results.

Also Read | Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July? Know All About World Championship of Legends 2025 Game Between Rivals.

When it comes to scoring goals and setting records, it is none other than Sunil Chhetri who steps up and leads by example.

The ISL's all-time top scorer has shown his knack for delivering even when coming off the bench - a tactical switch seen increasingly in the recent season. Under Gerard Zaragoza, the current Bengaluru FC head coach, Chhetri was introduced late in games to exploit tired defenders with his sharp movement and smart positioning. This tactical tweak paid dividends - 7 out of his 11 goals as a substitute came under Zaragoza's management. Super-sub or not, Chhetri always finds a way to deliver when it counts.

Diego Mauricio has been a complete package when it comes to scoring goals. The Brazilian forward has built his legacy in Odisha FC colours, and his goalscoring prowess has never been in doubt.

Mauricio has netted 10 goals as a substitute - seven for the Kalinga Warriors and three during his stint with Mumbai City FC. With powerful strikes, intelligent movement and late-game heroics, Mauricio has repeatedly proven himself a nightmare for opposition defences. His introduction often signalled a shift in tempo, turning stagnation into urgency and matches into mayhem.

Ishan Pandita made his presence felt as a lethal goal scorer, particularly off the bench, in his debut season with FC Goa.

In the 2020-21 season, he scored four goals for the Gaurs, all after the 80th minute. Pandita brought unmatched energy and hunger, often arriving late but making the loudest noise. He carried that X-factor to Jamshedpur FC, where he added three more goals as a substitute. Time and again, Pandita proved that you don't need 90 minutes to make a mark.

Javier Siverio may not be among the league's highest scorers, but the Spaniard has been a silent weapon for every team he's played for.

Under the guidance of Manolo Marquez, Siverio became a constant threat in the attacking third. He scored five goals as a substitute for Hyderabad FC during his time in Yellow and Black, and added two more after switching to Jamshedpur FC. Featuring in any colour, Siverio has proved to be an influential option off the bench.

Daniel Chima Chukwu comes next in our list. The Nigerian established himself as an impactful substitute during his time at East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Chennaiyin FC.

The Nigerian forward's physicality and off-the-ball movement has made him one of the fearsome strikers in the league and Chukwu has excelled at scoring even when coming off the bench.

Despite a relatively short spell with the Red and Gold Brigade, Chukwu netted two substitute goals before adding one more at Jamshedpur FC and three more at Chennaiyin FC, a total of six impactful goals. His ability to hold up the ball, win fouls, and bully defenders late in games made him a go-to option when his team needed a spark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)