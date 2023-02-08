Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian teams got off to winning starts in the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023, which got underway here on Wednesday with the men beating Singapore and Chinese Taipei by 3-0 margins and the women blanking Sri Lanka.

In the men's event where the Indians are seeded second, Paarth Ambani, Shaurya Bawa and Krishna Mishra recorded facile victories to set up a 3-0 win over Singapore.

Later, the trio had no trouble breezing past Chinese Taipei by a similar margin.

In the girls section, India, seeded third, began their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka with the highly-rated Anahat Singh outclassing Chanithma Sinaly 11-6 11-3 11-2.

Pakistan men's team, the No.1 seed, started with two victories by 3-0 margin against Sri Lanka and Kuwait.

Results: Junior Men: Group A: Korea beat Kuwait 3-0; Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Seniya Jayathilaka 11-1 11-8 11-6; Anas Ali Shah beat Sehath Perera 11-6 11-4 11-2; Noor Zaman beat Thinura Randina 11-6 11-5 11-5).

Pakistan beat Kuwait 3-0 (Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Abdulrahman Almaghrabi 11-8 11-6 11-5; Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Abdullah Ali 11-6 11-7 11-4; Noor Zaman beat Abdulrahman Alhashem 11-7 11-7 6-11 7-11 11-6).

Group B: Japan beat Chinese Taipei 3-0; Hong Kong-China beat Sri Lanka 3-0; Malaysia beat Singapore 3-0.

India beat Singapore 3-0 (Paarth Ambani beat Benjamin Koh Kai Foo 11-2 11-5 11-7; Shaurya Bawa beat Mark Lee Hong Yi 11-2 11-6 11-1; Krishna Mishra beat Ethan Chua Jie Fan 11-4 11-3 11-2).

India beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Paarth Ambani beat Pan Hong-Rui 11-3 11-1 11-3; Shaurya Bawa beat Li Zong-Han 11-2 11-5 11-4; Krishna Mishra beat Pan Yi-An 11-1 11-3 11-2).

Women: Group A: Malaysia beat Korea 3-0.

Group B: India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Pooja Arthi R beat Anargi Perera 11-0 12-10 11-5; Yuvna Gupta beat Ranliya Wood 11-8 11-4 11-2; Anahat Singh beat Chanithma Sinaly 11-6 11-3 11-2).

